Don’t frog-et to watch your step as amphibians roam looking for love

Poland’s city guard appealed to drivers to be vigilant on the road. Frogs, which are just starting their love lives anew after months of hibernation in winter, often die under the wheels of cars, bicycles, or even under the shoes of pedestrians on their way to water.



At this time of year, all frogs join together in a loving embrace called amplexus. The male jumps on the female, the latter carries him on her back until he spawns. Such a phenomenon can last up to several hours, but is necessary for fertilization in frogs.

Happy #WorldFrogDay! Cope's Gray Tree Frogs are a common tree frog that's native to eastern Nebraska. 🐸

They appear to be cuddling but are actually in amplexus (getting ready to mate).

We'll give them their privacy by posting it all over social media. 🤣#treefrogs pic.twitter.com/2luL2cHSpV

— Papio NRD (@PapioNRD) March 20, 2023

Sometimes a female carries two males, or a lone female tries to pounce on a partner of another female. Mating can last until June, shortly after which frogs leave bodies of water and move to dry land.

As scientists point out, frogs are very useful creatures. They feed on all kinds of insects, spiders and snails. They even eat potato beetles and wasps.

All amphibians in Poland are protected.