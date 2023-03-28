Zelensky may pay visit to Warsaw

SERGEY DOLZHENKO/PAP/EPA

Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, may soon visit Warsaw, a Polish deputy foreign minister has said, but declined to provide any details.

Pawel Jablonski told the private broadcaster Radio Wnet on Tuesday that “it may take place in a short while, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves.”

He went on to say that “we will certainly not announce this visit earlier, unlike visits by other heads of state… due to security reasons.”

Commenting on whether Polish companies will take part in the reconstruction effort in Ukraine after the war with Russia ends, Jablonski said talks were continuing on bilateral and international forums.

“We have been working on a Polish-Ukrainian treaty that would introduce bilateral privileges,” Jablonski said, adding that the treaty should be completed within months.