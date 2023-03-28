Football: Poland narrowly overcome Albania in Santos’ first victory

Poland’s 1:0 victory over Albania was their first in front of their home crowd in the Euro 2024 qualifiers. Having started their qualification campaign with a limp defeat, 1:3 to the Czech Republic in Prague, it was important for the Poles to get back on track.

Fans were given a taste of what is to come under new Portuguese coach Fernando Santos with the white and reds knocking the ball about in patient fashion. The Albanians set up compactly and with a defensive low block, preventing potentially dangerous attacks.

After about twenty minutes, the visitors had a chance with Sokol Cikalleshi firing a shot at goal that World Cup hero Szczęsny was equal to.

As half time drew closer, a chat of “We want a goal!” rang out around the national stadium from the home support and in the 41st minute they duly obliged.

When a loose ball dropped to Jakub Kaminski’s feet on the edge of the D he curled a measured shot against the post. The ball fell into the path Karol Świderski managed to get the ball out from under his feet and cleverly slip it past Strakosha in the Albanian goal.

The beginning of the second half was a rather turgid midfield battle with Poland still adjusting to Santos’ new look 4-4-2. In the 58th minute. Uzuni’s strike from outside the area was well stopped by Szczęsny. A minute later, the Juventus goalkeeper had to intervene for a second time.

Having survived the Albanian pressure, Poland came back into ascendancy. Robert Lewandowski skipped past several challenges on his way into the area before lobbing Strakosha, only for his effort to be cleared off the line.

There was no shortage of nerves in the end. In the 88th minute, Lewandowski gave away possession, helping start an Albanian counter-attack, fortunately for the Poles Uzuni’s shot whistled past the post.

Group E also features the lower-ranked Faroe Islands and Moldova, who Poland face next in June. The two best teams from this group will advance to the final tournament in Germany (14 June – 14 July 2024).