Poland down Albania in Euro 24 qualifier

Karol Świderski scored at the 41-minute mark of the first-half.

Piotr Nowak/PAP

Poland beat Albania 1-0 to win their first Euro 2024 qualifier match on Monday evening in Warsaw.

Karol Świderski scored at the 41-minute mark of the first-half to give the home side a narrow 1-0 win over a stubborn Albanian side that made Poland work hard for their win.

The victory allowed the Poles to bounce back from a disappointing 3-1 loss in their opening Euro 2024 qualifying match to Czechia on Friday.

The win was also the first for Poland’s new manager Fernando Santos.

Poland next takes on Moldova in its Group E qualifying round game on June 20.

The UEFA EURO 2024 final tournament is scheduled to take place from June 14 to July 14, 2024.