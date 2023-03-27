Inflation hits Hungary’s once-booming wedding industry

Soaring inflation is weakening Hungary’s wedding market, supercharged in recent years by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s family support policies. As a result, the number of weddings has dropped to a nine-year-low as of the start of 2023.



Hungary topped the European Union matrimony table with 6.9 weddings per 1,000 people in 2020, according to Eurostat.





The numbers are beginning to melt as Hungary enters the EU’s highest average inflation rate at 16.4 percent this year amid surging food, energy, and services prices, driving up the cost of nuptials and significantly weakening the value of Orbán’s support measures for families.





In January the number of weddings fell to its lowest number since January 2014.





Kinga and Urbán-Szabó Sándor, who postponed their wedding party due to COVID-19, say their budget had lowered to nearly four times what they were planning to spend in 2020, as the annual inflation rate reached 25.4 percent – the highest number in central Europe.





Mihály Tóth, a wedding ceremonies master, says the number of couples planning to marry is likely to yet fall from last year’s levels.





Timea Szabó, 23, and her fiance, who got engaged in 2020 had to wait with their wedding party, and ask relatives for help with preparing the wedding dress and taking photographs.





“We will just have a small family get-together and then go out with some friends for the night,” Szabó said.