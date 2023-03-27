Netanyahu halts judicial reform amid protests

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Monday in an address to the nation, that he was temporarily putting his government’s plans for controversial justice reform on hold to avoid “civil war.”



“We are at a dangerous crossroads,” Netanyahu said. He added that “the crisis obliges everyone to act responsibly.”





“One thing I am not willing to accept is that there is a minority of extremists who are ready to tear our country apart … leading us to civil war and calling for conscientious objection, which is a terrible crime,” the prime minister said.

הצטרפו לשידור החי: ראש הממשלה בנימין נתניהו בהצהרה לתקשורת. https://t.co/3ayIKlv6tW

— ראש ממשלת ישראל (@IsraeliPM_heb) March 27, 2023

Netanyahu noted how he had repeatedly called for dialogue on the judicial reform plan. He assured that a civil war could not be allowed and admitted to there being a serious crisis amid Israel’s society.





The prime minister’s speech came after a night of protests against judicial reform, which escalated after Netanyahu fired Defense Minister Yoav Galant on Sunday over his statements calling for a halt to the government reform. The prime minister said he had lost confidence in Galant after his statements on Saturday.





Israel’s main labor union called off a nationwide strike after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would delay his judicial reforms plan to the next parliamentary session.





“The strike that I announced this morning will end,” said Arnon Bar-David, chairman of the Histadrut labor federation, praising Netanyahu for the move.





The government led by Netanyahu wants to reform the judiciary, which includes increasing government control over the election process of Supreme Court judges and the ability to overturn Supreme Court rulings by a majority of 61 votes in the 120-member parliament.





The reforms are having Israel facing the biggest wave of protests in years.