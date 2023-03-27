Communist Cuba ‘elects’ National Assembly

Cuba said on Monday that voters had elected all 470 candidates for the National Assembly on the ballot over the weekend, calling the results a “home run,” while opposition groups critiqued the elections as a farce due to their being conducted without opposition candidates.

Election officials said Monday that the initial turnout was 75.9 percent, topping participation in municipal elections in November and a referendum on the Cuban family code, which legalized gay marriage, in September.

@Elecciones_Cuba releases outcome of legislative elections in #Cuba🇨🇺:

✅ Turnout 7⃣5⃣.9⃣2⃣%

✅ 9⃣0⃣% of ballots were valid

✅ The unity vote accounted for 7⃣2⃣% #YoVotoXTodos #MejorEsPosible pic.twitter.com/bbpb8ilYxs

— Oficult Reino Unido (@oficult) March 27, 2023

“We want to thank our people … for participating in a massive way in this electoral process of transcendental importance for the present and the future of the nation,” Alina Balseiro, president of Cuba’s National Electoral Council, said on state-run TV.

What really went down

Participation in Sunday’s election was widely seen by both pro- and anti-government groups as a proxy for gauging support for Cuba’s communist leadership at a time of deep economic crisis and growing social unrest.

470 candidates were fighting for 470 open seats in the legislature. All of them were elected.

Opposition groups, primarily outside of Cuba, had encouraged voters to stay home in protest, calling the election a “farce” in a one-party system with no formal opposition or international oversight.

The U.S. embassy in Havana called the elections “antidemocratic” on social media.

Elections without a choice – like this weekend’s national assembly elections in Cuba – are antidemocratic. The Cuban people deserve real choices in real elections that feature candidates from more than a single political party and beyond the Communist Party.

— Embajada de los Estados Unidos en Cuba (@USEmbCuba) March 27, 2023

Watchdog organizations including rights group Cubalex, which has received funding from the U.S.-backed National Endowment for Democracy, alleged that independent observers, journalists, and activists were harassed by Cuban state security, saw their internet cut, or were detained before or during the elections.

Lawmakers elected on Sunday will serve for five years. In their first session, slated for April, they will choose the next president of Cuba from among their ranks.

Diaz-Canel, who won a seat in the National Assembly on Sunday, is widely expected to be re-elected as president by his fellow legislators.