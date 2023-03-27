In today’s episode, our program’s crew will be taking a closer look at a declaration made by Vladimir Putin over the past week, Moscow has declared its readiness to deploy Russian tactical nuclear weapons on Belarusian territory. Our today’s guest was Jason Jay Smart, Special Correspondent for Kyiv Post.
Eastern Express 27.03
In today’s episode, our program’s crew will be taking a closer look at a declaration made by Vladimir Putin over the past week, Moscow has declared its readiness to deploy Russian tactical nuclear weapons on Belarusian territory. Our today’s guest was Jason Jay Smart, Special Correspondent for Kyiv Post.