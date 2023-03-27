Putin memes more harmful to Russia than calling him a criminal: expert

Jokes and memes about Vladimir Putin seem to be more dangerous to him than calling him a war criminal, according to Srđa Popović, director of CANVAS, Colorado College lecturer, and Serbian activist nominated for the 2012 Nobel Peace Prize.

“The memes and jokes mocking Putin strip him of the illusion of strength that provides him with power. They are the ones that hurt him the most,” pointed out the director of CANVAS, an organization dedicated to promoting protests through peaceful methods.

“Dictators have to give the impression of being powerful in order to stay in power. It’s hard for them to give that impression when they threaten to seize Kyiv and then get a beating from the Ukrainian military. Or when they chase after anyone who walks by with an inappropriate banner,” Popović explained in an interview with Radio Free Europe.

Stressing the role of humor in the fight against dictatorships, the activist pointed out that “it is humor that is becoming a really important tool for these actions.”

“In the 21st century, people are increasingly communicating with short recordings on the Internet, not just public gatherings or posters. If such footage is funny, it attracts more attention,” he noted.

At the same time, Popović stressed the role of creativity in protests against oppressive governments. “The more creative you are, the more you think about how your opponent will react, the better your chances of bringing about change; no matter where or what you are fighting for,” he pointed out.

Paranoia increases

The Colorado College lecturer also assessed that over the past year, the paranoia of the Russian regime has increased, while the support of the Kremlin decreased. “Currently in Russia, people are reporting those who tell jokes or write something on Facebook. This is an obvious signal that the regime’s paranoia has increased and its support has decreased,” he pointed out.

However, Popović underlined how he does not see “the social potential in Russia to overthrow the regime”. He stated that the potential had been destroyed as of the last 15 years.