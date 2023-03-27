U.S., U.K., Romanian special forces hold military drills in Moldova

Joint maneuvers of the US, UK, Romanian, and Moldovan special operations forces have begun, the Moldovan Defense Ministry said, asking citizens to avoid speculation on the reasons for moving military equipment around the country.



“The exercises will be held at army training centers from March 27 to April 7 and are aimed at joint training and exchange of experience between Moldovan, Romanian, U.S., and British special forces soldiers, as well as increasing the level of interoperability between the participating contingents,” the Moldovan Defense Ministry statement says.





It was reported that the special forces from four countries will conduct advanced combat shooting exercises and parachute exercises under the Combined Exchange Training (JCET-2023) program.





The Moldovan Defense Ministry noted that military equipment would be transported during the exercises to training centers of the Moldovan army for maneuvers, and asked citizens to avoid on speculation as to the reason for this movement.





Moldovan Defense Minister Anatolie Nosatîi stressed in an interview published on Saturday, cited by the Moldpres agency, that the situation on the Moldovan border due to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine is tense, but at present, there is no risk of a direct Russian attack on Moldova. Nosatîi added that his country “uses all diplomatic tools to strengthen its defense capabilities, including cooperation with the European Union” in this regard.

“Sea Shield 23” drills in Romania





NATO troops are also holding exercises on the Romanian coast of the Black Sea, close to the Ukrainian border.





Naval forces practiced evacuating civilians from coastal areas in the Danube delta, which is the closest region to the Ukraine border.





The drills in Romania and Moldova are part of the “Sea Shield 23” exercises that involve 3,400 soldiers from countries across the NATO alliance including the United States and the United Kingdom. The exercises are due to continue until April 4.