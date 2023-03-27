Polish-German dialogue continues as Polish deputy FM travels to Berlin

Deputy Foreign Minister Arkadiusz Mularczyk began a two-day visit to Berlin on Monday. It is organized “as an attempt to continue the dialogue on difficult Polish-German issues, especially in the context of war reparations,” Mularczyk told the Polish Press Agency (PAP) on Monday.

The program for the visit to Germany includes meetings with German deputy ministers and parliamentarians from the CDU, SPD, and FDP, as well as with German historians, and representatives of the Polish community.

According to Arkadiusz Mularczyk, the visit’s main focus is for continuing the dialogue between Poland and Germany about World War II reparations. However, the visit will also be covering other issues, Deputy Minister Mularczyk told PAP.

Other issues

He stressed that during his meetings in Germany, “issues of our bilateral relations will also be discussed in the context of the lack of a certain symmetry when it comes to teaching and financing the teaching of the Polish language in Germany,” as well as the issue of “the lack of a place of commemoration for Polish victims of World War II,” Mularczyk underlined.

Deputy FM @arekmularczyk is on a two-day visit to Berlin 🇩🇪.

The discussions concern 🇵🇱🇩🇪 bilateral cooperation in the economic and political fields. The meetings also covered topics related to Ukraine and its reconstruction plan. pic.twitter.com/j2HikW1Hy3

The talks will also cover the war in Ukraine and the “vision of how to perceive the future of this conflict.”

Arkadiusz Mularczyk made his first visit to Berlin as deputy foreign minister in December 2022. Among the main topics for discussion at that time were the issues of war reparations and the commemoration of Polish victims of German concentration camps.