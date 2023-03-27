Burkina Faso suspends France 24 broadcasts after al Qaeda interview clip

Burkina Faso’s military government on Monday suspended France 24 broadcasts in the country after the TV station aired a clip from interview with the head of al Qaeda’s North African wing AQIM.

France 24 earlier this month aired a 20-second clip from interview with Yezid Mebarek, also known as Abu Ubaydah Yusuf al-Anabi, who claimed the title of “emir of Al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb” in 2020 after a French raid killed his predecessor.

By interviewing the head of AQIM, “France 24 is not only acting as a mouthpiece for these terrorists, but worse, it is providing a space for the legitimisation of terrorist actions and hate speech,” Burkina Faso’s minister of communication, Jean-Emmanuel Ouedraogo, said in a statement.

France 24, which is funded by the French state, said the move was based on “unfounded accusations”.

“The channel never gave him the floor directly,” France 24 said in a statement, adding it chose to only report what the interviewee said through a studio conversation with one of its journalists.

Relations between Paris and Ouagadougou have deteriorated sharply since Burkina Faso’s military seized power in a coup last October.

In January, Burkina Faso gave France one month to withdraw its troops as it ended a military accord that allowed French troops to fight insurgents, including on its territory.

In December, Ouagadougou suspended broadcasts of Radio France International, a radio station also funded by the French government, over what it called false reports and giving voice to Islamist militants.