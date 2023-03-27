Hungary approves Finland’s bid to join NATO

Hungary’s parliament on Monday approved a bill to allow Finland to join NATO once its application has been ratified by all 30 members of the alliance, ending months of hesitation on part of the ruling Fidesz party.



Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has given his country’s blessing to Finland’s bid to join NATO.

182 out of 199 MPs voted in favor of the proposal, while six voted against it, and no one abstained. The approval came after Turkey pledged to back the Finnish accession last week.

Support for the Finnish application was announced by almost all political parties, both the ruling Fidesz-KDNP coalition and the opposition. Only the far-right Our Fatherland Movement (Mi Hazánk) spoke out against the expansion of the North Atlantic Alliance.

As President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine, only Hungary and Turkey of the 30 members of NATO refused to authorize an extension of the Alliance near Russia’s Northern borders.

The U.S. and its European NATO partners had pressed Hungary to expedite Finland’s and Sweden’s applications, which the majority of members had ratified by July 2022.

The Finnish potential

By adding Finland, the alliance will be able to begin guarding the Baltic Sea region more thoroughly in order to protect NATO members Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, who are thought to be possible targets of a future Russian assault.

Finland maintains a reserve of 900,000 soldiers despite having a population of only 5.5 million. In times of war, it can send out a third of them, which is more than many much larger European countries can.

Sweden still out of the loop

Meanwhile, the bill on Sweden’s NATO accession remains stranded in the Hungarian parliament. Finland and Sweden asked to join the transatlantic military alliance last year in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But the process has been held up by Turkey and Hungary.