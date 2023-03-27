US aid to Ukraine more certain than Europe’s says PM

"The US will never allow Ukraine to fall. This is how I read the visit of President Biden in Kyiv. I am more concerned about my Western European partners and friends because they are less patient," Morawiecki said quoted by the US newspaper. Pictured Ukrainian troops in Donetsk region.

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Mateusz Morawiecki, Poland’s prime minister, is more concerned about the readiness of western-European countries to support Ukraine than that of the United States, the US Wall Street Journal newspaper wrote on Monday.

Quoting Morawiecki in an article, the daily wrote that the Polish prime minister fears western Europe is less patient than the US and may lose its motivation to continue aiding Ukraine in its defensive war against Russia.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the US and Western Europe hope a counter-attack by Ukrainian forces in the spring aided by equipment from the West and weaponry will bring a breakthrough in the conflict. However, the paper notes, although Ukraine’s allies see a chance to end the war, they have no plan on how to achieve this goal.