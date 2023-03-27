Breughel masterpiece rediscovered in a private house

A rediscovered painting of Flemish 17th-century master painter Pieter Brueghel the Younger is set to be sold at an auction on Tuesday (March 27). The estimated price of the painting amounts to around EUR 800,000. The painting was for years regarded as fake and hidden away in the family house.



The painting “L’Avocat du village” (The Village Lawyer) is one of Brueghel’s largest known works, measuring 112cm high and 184cm wide. The painting was unknown in the art world and remained in the hands of a family since the 1900s with the most recent generation thinking the artwork was fake.

Breughel's The Village Lawyer (1626), because who needs a proper filing system. pic.twitter.com/PIGcitgxgT

— Jonathan Healey (@SocialHistoryOx) November 12, 2015

The family asked Malo de Lussac of auctioneers Daguerre Val de Loire to give an estimation of their house. Instead, the masterpiece was discovered.





“I found this painting [in the house], behind a door in the television room,” de Lussac told Reuters, naming this event the biggest surprise in his career.





“And that’s what’s incredible,” he said. “We are giving them back this authenticity by saying ‘in fact your artwork is real”.





Art experts estimate the artwork was painted sometime between 1615 and 1617.