Humza Yousaf voted as new head of Scotland’s government

Scottish nationalists have chosen Humza Yousaf as the country’s next leader following a harsh campaign that witnessed clashes within the party over independence strategy and social reform concepts.



The 37-year-old will replace Nicola Sturgeon as leader of the governing Scottish National Party (SNP) and as head of the semi-autonomous government.





The new leader has promised to focus on fighting the cost of living crisis and lead a renewed push for independence.





Yousaf’s victory was announced and confirmed at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield rugby field after a six-week campaign in which the three potential leaders criticized each other’s record in a series of personal attacks.

🚨 Voting closes tomorrow (Monday) at 12 noon 🗳️

As @theSNP leader & First Minister I will:

1️⃣ Defend Scotland's democracy

2️⃣ Maintain pro-independence 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @ScotParl majority

3️⃣ Protect & advance rights of all

4️⃣ Build the team that will deliver independence#HumzaForScotland pic.twitter.com/U47de2kFCK

— Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) March 26, 2023

The SNP’s unity, viewed as one of the party’s main strengths, had broken down over arguments on how to achieve a second independence referendum and how to best introduce social reforms.

"Know that I will be a first minister for all of Scotland"

Humza Yousaf thanks his family in first speech after being elected to succeed Nicola Sturgeon as SNP leader https://t.co/JDupZwVbeC pic.twitter.com/7xUZ738MPP

— BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) March 27, 2023

The new leader’s main objective is to bring to an end Scotland’s union with England which has lasted for three centuries.





The lack of a clear vision or plan to organize another independence referendum, was one of the reasons Sturgeon resigned.

Polls have closed! I could not be prouder of the campaign we've run

Thank you to my wonderful family, friends, campaign team & all those members who have supported me throughout this amazing journey

Whatever happens, I know SNP will come together & unite behind our new leader pic.twitter.com/1jErsQUwht

— Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) March 27, 2023

Yousaf won 24,336 of the votes of the SNP’s members in the first round, while his main rival Kate Forbes 32, Scotland’s finance minister, came second with 20,559 votes.





Yousaf has stressed his continuity with Sturgeon’s record.





“As Mohammed Yousaf, worked in the singer Sewing machine factory in Clay Bank, as Rahmat Ali Bhutta stamped tickets on the Glasgow Corporation buses they could not have imagined, as I say, in the wildest dreams that two generations later that their grandson would one day be on the cusp of being Scotland’s First Minister. We should all take pride in the fact that today we have sent a clear message that your colour of skin or indeed your faith is not a barrier to leading the country that we all call home. From the Punjab to our parliament, this is a journey over generations that reminds us we should be celebrating and always celebrate the migrants who contribute so much to our country,” Yousaf said while also referring to his family history.





Yousaf pointed to his background, since he was born in Glasgow, to a father from Pakistan and a Kenyan-born mother, giving a prime example for a multi-ethnic and socially liberal Scotland.