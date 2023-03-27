Zelenskyy visits frontline while Kyiv plans counteroffensive

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met troops in southeastern Ukraine on Monday, the latest stage in a tour of frontline regions ever since a top general said a counterattack against Russian forces could come soon.

“I am honored to be here today, next to our military,” Zelenskyy wrote in a post on the Telegram messaging app accompanied by footage of him handing out medals to troops in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In separate trips last week, the president met soldiers in eastern Ukraine near the small city of Bakhmut, where fighting runs intense, and spoke to officials and residents in the southern region of Kherson, where Ukrainian forces pushed back Russian troops last year after months of occupation.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the positions of the defenders of Ukraine in #Zaporizhzhia region. pic.twitter.com/uXlhTsg6Mq

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 27, 2023

In separate posts, Zelenskyy also released footage of himself visiting a command center and meeting regional civilian and military officials.

“We are working and keeping all important issues under control,” he wrote.

Kyiv planning next move

Ukraine’s ground forces commander said on Monday that Kyiv was planning its next move after Moscow shifted the focus of its offensive from a flagging assault on Bakhmut to the town of Avdiivka further south.

The Ukrainian military is aiming to wear down Russian forces as much as possible before launching a counteroffensive in the coming weeks or months – hoping to end the all-out invasion.

“We are calculating all possible options for the development of events, and will react adequately to the current situation,” head of Ukrainian Ground Forces Col. Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi said.

⚡️Commander: Ukraine considering every option in Bakhmut, will 'act adequately.'

Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of the Ground Forces of Ukraine, visited the Bakhmut front line again, saying that the battlefield situation in the area is "consistently difficult."

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 27, 2023

Syrskyi, who said last week that the counterattack could come “very soon”, visited frontline troops in the east on Monday and informed his forces were still repelling Russian attacks on Bakhmut.