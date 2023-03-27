Entrance to Louvre blocked by pension reform protest

Trade union protesters angered by President Emmanuel Macron’s move to raise the French retirement age by bypassing the final parliament vote blocked the entrance to the Louvre museum in Paris.



The demonstrations in France began after the President announced his plan to make most of the French work an extra two years to 64 to balance out the country’s pension system.

Blocage du musée du Louvre à Paris par les salariés de la culture #ReformeDesRetaites #greve28mars #Manif28Mars #France #manifestationpic.twitter.com/vXcb5lQxTd

— Anonyme Citoyen (@AnonymeCitoyen) March 27, 2023

A line of disappointed tourists snaked through the courtyard.





“This is ridiculous, we come from everywhere in the world with our children to visit a museum and it’s ridiculous that 20 people are blocking the entrance,” said Samuel, a tourist from Mexico.

Quand on arrive au Louvre on est accueilli par des chants magnifiques ❤️ pic.twitter.com/31b10q9DBQ

— Tomek Skomski (@SkomskiT) March 27, 2023

“I really understand where they’re coming from, and it’s fair enough. But we all would like to go and see ‘Mona Lisa’, but never mind,” said Jane, a visitor from London.





The employees of the famous Louvre museum joined the protesters in blocking the entrance. A tour guide came out to explain the situation to the visitors. “We hope you understand our reasons,” she appealed.