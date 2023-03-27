Czech delegation meets Taiwanese president despite facing pressure from China

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, seeking closer ties with Western democracies in the face of pressure coming from China, welcomed a large Czech delegation to the island on Monday, in a boost for Taipei after once-loyal ally Honduras switched its allegiance to Beijing.

The roughly 150-person Czech delegation arrived in Taipei on Saturday, led by the speaker of the lower chamber of the Czech parliament, Markéta Pekarová Adamová.

The speaker of the #Czech Republic's Chamber of Deputies has arrived in #Taiwan with a 160-member delegation. https://t.co/hIGbFxm0AN pic.twitter.com/Gkc9rPeaKM

— Taiwan News (@TaiwanNews886) March 25, 2023

Pekarová Adamová confirmed to Tsai that the Czech Republic and Taiwan are strong partners.

“We believe in the same values and principles, among them the most important are freedom, democracy, and protection of human rights. Nobody can threaten us from adhering to these rights,” she said.

Democracy didn’t come easy

The Taiwanese President noted how the Czech speaker came to Taiwan despite “great pressure”, in a veiled reference to Chinese criticism over her visit.

Delighted to welcome Speaker Markéta Pekarová Adamová & her #MiseTaiwan delegation. Like @Vystrcil_Milos before her, Speaker @market_a faces great pressure by making this visit. Her determination is a testament to #Taiwan & #Czechia’s firm commitment to democracy & freedom. pic.twitter.com/KDBU3WZA8g

— 蔡英文 Tsai Ing-wen (@iingwen) March 27, 2023

“Taiwan and the Czech Republic have both been through authoritarian rule and deeply understand that democracy has not come easily, so we can become firm partners with each other on the road of upholding democracy and freedom,” Tsai said.

Although the number of countries that retain formal diplomatic ties with Chinese-claimed Taiwan has dwindled to just 13 after the move by Honduras on Sunday (March 26), U.S. allies such as the Czech Republic have been bolstering support for the democratic island even while they officially recognize China.