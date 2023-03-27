Poland to step up ammo production says PM Morawiecki

Poland will be increasing its ammunition production capacity to make up for the shortfall caused by donations to Ukraine, Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has said. Poland will also become the EU’s biggest recipient of European funding to compensate countries that have sent military equipment to Ukraine.

Poland to boost production of ammunition “sevenfold”: PM Morawiecki

Polish ammunition maker Dezamet, part of state arms producer Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ), will substantially boost capacity to supply EU-funded…

see more

The Prime Minister added that Poland would also be enlarging its ammunition reserves.

Morawiecki, Deputy PM and Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak, and the EU internal market commissioner, Thierry Breton, visited Zakłady Metalowe Dezamet, an ammunition manufacturer, in the south-eastern Polish town of Nowa Dęba on Monday.

At a press conference, Morawiecki informed that Europe, and perhaps even NATO, lack ammunition.

“Today we want to replenish our stockpiles, that’s our number one goal,” he said, adding that Poland also wants to expand its ammunition inventory.

“Secondly, we want our ammunition producers, Dezamet, but also other plants that we’ll be setting up or increasing their capacity – to have the possibility to produce ammunition to a level that Poland needs,” Morawiecki said.

The Prime Minister went on to say that Russia fires between 20,000 and 50,000 shells every day, while Ukraine responds with some 2,000 to 6,000 shells, but they are “fired with better precision”.

“So [the goal is] to replenish stocks and build such capacity for Poland to be extra safe, but at the same time so that we can be an ammunition supplier for others,” Morawiecki asserted.

“We have excellent competence in producing weapons and ammunition and I’m pleased that, in agreement with Commissioner Thierry Breton, we’ll be able to multiply production using European money,” he said.

Biggest recipient of EU arms fund

According to the Prime Minister, Poland is due to get EUR 300 million from the European Peace Fund.

The EU set the fund up to finance military purchases to help Ukraine defend itself against the Russian invasion and compensate EU members who have handed part of their weapons to Ukraine.

“We’ll soon receive compensation of about EUR 300 million and Poland will be the biggest recipient of the EU’s weapons fund,” Morawiecki wrote on Facebook on Monday.

“To replace the weapons handed to Ukraine, we’ll be able to purchase state-of-the-art weaponry, ammunition and create new manufacturing lines, and invest in the Polish arms industry!” Morawiecki said.

Last Friday, following the conclusion of an EU summit, Morawiecki announced Poland would receive EU compensation for the weapons it had given to Ukraine. He said at that time that by Easter Poland would receive EUR 300 million and an additional EUR 500-600 million in subsequent months.

Poland has given Ukraine a significant number of its Soviet-era T-72 tanks as well as Krab self-propelled howitzers, Grot assault rifles, and ammunition. Recently, Warsaw made a decision to hand four of its Soviet-era MiG-29 fighters to Kyiv, and in doing so became the first country to offer military jets to Ukraine.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki (L) and EU Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton (P), Nowa Dęba, March 27, 2023. Photo: PAP/Darek Delmanowicz