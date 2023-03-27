IKEA does away with its largest former factory in Russia

Swedish furniture producer IKEA said it has sold its factory in the Russian city of Novgorod to local firm Invest Plus. The transaction reached its conclusion a year after the company decided to halt its functioning in Russia after the aggression on Ukraine.



IKEA halted all retail and production operations in Russia soon after Moscow sent troops into Ukraine on February 24, as did many other Western enterprises. IKEA briefly resumed online sales last summer and part of the company still operates as part of 14 MEGA-branded shopping malls in Russia.

The furniture factory in the Novgorod region was the last plant owned by IKEA in Russia. It was sold to co-owner of St. Petersburg-based Slotex company Vadim Osipov.

Local media in February reported that Ingka Group, owner of most IKEA stores, had started looking for buyers for the malls.





“The [Novgorod factory] sales process has been structured and stepwise in order to find a new owner with a strong plan and capability to develop the business,” brand owner Inter IKEA Group informed Reuters.





The parties did not disclose the specifics of their contract.





Western companies had left Russia in protest of the country’s aggression on Ukraine. Companies from countries labeled by Russia as “unfriendly countries” namely those that imposed sanctions on the Kremlin’s regime, are required to receive approval by a special state commission.





The IKEA factory in Novgorod was the largest of the Swedish company’s former production units in Russia.