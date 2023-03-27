Poland, Baltic States, U.K. firmly oppose Russians and Belarusians at 2024 Olympics

Poland, Britain, and the Baltic States stand firm in their opinion that Russian and Belarusian athletes should not be allowed to partake in the 2024 Olympics in Paris unless Moscow pulls its forces out of Ukraine. The International Olympic Committee IOC plans to let them compete as neutrals, nonetheless.

“We strongly believe that now is not the time to consider the opening up of a pathway for Russian and Belarusian athletes to return to the Olympic Games in any status,” the Polish foreign ministry said in a statement issued jointly with the U.K., Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia.

IOC backing from sanctions

The IOC sanctioned Russia and Belarus after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 but is now reluctant to exclude their athletes from the Olympics entirely for fear of a return to the boycotts of the Cold War era.

It set out a pathway in January for competitors from Russia and Belarus to earn Olympic slots through Asia and to compete as neutral athletes in Paris next year.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach defends the IOC's plan to include Russian and Belarusian athletes at the Paris 2024 Games.

Neutral athletes are not considered as representing their nations, and their successes are not accompanied by flying flags or the playing of national anthems.

IOC on Russian athletes: Olympics cannot exclude and divide

The Olympics cannot be divisive and exclude athletes, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Wednesday, defending its plan to allow…

The President of the IOC Thomas Bach said that the committee cannot be a referee in global political disputes. However, the plan has faced opposition, with Germany and others coming out to maintain the ban.

End of aggression prerequisite for Olympic particiaption

“While the IOC has made no final decisions yet, we strongly urge it to reconsider its plans and return to the original well-proven stance supported by the international community,” the Polish statement affirmed.

“We remind that Russia and Belarus have at their disposal a way forward for their athletes to return to the international sports community, namely ending the war of aggression launched by Russia with the complicity of Belarus and restoring respect for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within the internationally recognized borders,” the statement added.