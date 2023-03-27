Israeli embassies, mayors, and citizens protest judiciary reform

Israel’s embassies worldwide were instructed to join a strike against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government reform of the judicial system, Reuters agency reported. The ongoing protests have paralyzed air traffic in the country, and mayors of Israeli cities have announced a hunger strike, thereby joining with the protests.



The letter cited by the Reuters agency, stated the activities of the foreign ministry in the country and abroad would be limited to emergencies.

Today, Israel’s largest airport Ben Gurion, its largest port Haifa, and largest mall chain are closed. This is more than a street protest. https://t.co/saT0tqFpWF

— Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) March 27, 2023

Because the strikes paralyzed the country’s capital, Netanyahu called on protesters to calm down via Twitter.

אני קורא לכל המפגינים בירושלים, מימין ומשמאל, לנהוג באחריות ולא לפעול באלימות. אנשים אחים אנחנו.

— Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) March 27, 2023

Netanyahu’s government intends to increase government control over the election process for Supreme Court judges and the ability to overturn court rulings by a 61-vote majority in the 120-seat parliament. The head of the Israeli government said on Thursday he would put aside all other matters and “do whatever it takes” to resolve the conflict between opponents of the reform and the government.

🚨Protesters in Jerusalem have broken through all the police barriers and are now right next to the entrance of the Prime Minister's residence (from @SuleimanMas1) pic.twitter.com/GPCEhphjSh

— Noga Tarnopolsky נגה טרנופולסקי نوغا ترنوبولسكي (@NTarnopolsky) March 26, 2023

The proposed changes sparked the most significant wave of protests throughout Israel in years. Netanyahu fired Defense Minister Joaw Galant on Sunday over his statements calling for a halt to the reform. Overnight from Sunday to Monday, President Isaac Herzog appealed for stopping the changes “in the name of Israel’s good, in the name of responsibility”.

27 City mayors on hunger strike

A group of 27 mayors from Israeli cities decided to conduct a hunger strike in protest against the reform.

To that point: More than two dozen Israeli mayors from across Israel went on hunger strike Monday in Jerusalem, protesting against at the government’s proposed judicial overhaul, they announced. https://t.co/0xCdim5wkN

— Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) March 27, 2023

“We, mayors of local authorities from all sides of the political spectrum (…) are launching a hunger strike in Jerusalem, demanding an end to the huge crisis and catastrophe that Israel is heading towards, to prevent a violation of the country’s security, for the sake of the community and the unity of the country,” reads the statement signed by 27 representatives of local government authorities.