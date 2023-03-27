Wolf whistling to be punishable by up to two years in prison under new U.K. law

Under new laws set to be announced by Home Secretary Suella Braverman, men who wolf-whistle or make sexual remarks to women can be prosecuted for street harassment and a complimentary or a joking intention will be no defence.

Furthermore potential offenders will not avoid prosecution by claiming they did not realise their behaviour amounted to harassment.

The new bill, which entered the House of Commons last Friday, will make it an offence to cause “intentional harassment, alarm or distress” to a person in public based on their sex. The offence comes with a maximum of two years in prison.

Campaigners had stated that the new law contained a loophole, enabling offenders to avoid prosecution by claiming they thought their behaviour was welcome.

Braverman has agreed with them, closing the loophole, by requiring a “reasonableness test” where a defendant “ought to know” their behaviour amounted to harassment.

Consequently a man who catcalls, wolf-whistles or makes a pass or sexual comment towards a woman that a “reasonable” person would feel amounts to harassment will no longer be able to claim it was meant as a compliment or joke.

“Women have the fundamental right to walk the streets without fear and I’m committed to ensuring that criminals who intimidate and harass them face the consequence,” the Home Secretary told the Telegraph.

“The new guidance will clarify in particular how the ‘reasonable conduct’ defence should be interpreted, to ensure any new law is as robust as possible,” Braverman said.