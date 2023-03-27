EC approves Polish support programme for wheat, maize sector

The European Commission (EC) has approved a PLN 600-milllion (EUR 126-million) support programme for Polish wheat and maize producers affected by the war in Ukraine.

“Under the scheme, the support will consist in limited amounts of aid in the form of direct grants. The purpose of the measure is to support the liquidity needs of wheat and maize producers, affected by the current geopolitical crisis and in particular by the massive grain imports from Ukraine, which have strongly affected the Polish wheat and maize domestic grain market,” the EC wrote in a press release.

The Commission described the Polish programme as “necessary, appropriate and proportionate to remedy a serious disturbance in the economy of a Member State.”