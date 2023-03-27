Scotland: SNP to announce new leader on Monday

The Scottish National Party is set to declare the winner of the bitterly contested election for Scotland’s next first minister later on Monday. Humza Yousaf, Kate Forbes and Ash Regan are running to replace Nicola Sturgeon.



Ahead of the announcement of the new Scottish first minister, Humza Yousaf, the frontrunner, has proposed increasing taxes on the wealthy, and implementing a windfall tax on energy companies and landowners to fund anti-poverty measures.

He plans to use income tax and property taxation powers to boost the £25 per week child payment benefit for the poorest families. Yousaf believes that the wealthiest members of society should contribute the most to public services.

However, the Scottish Greens have warned that the new first minister may need to cooperate with unionist parties if the SNP’s power-sharing deal with the Greens falls apart.

The Scottish Greens have issued a challenge to Kate Forbes, a center-right candidate for the leadership of the Scottish National Party, warning that they will only support a vision for Scotland that prioritizes progressive politics and climate justice.

Forbes has raised concerns about the future of the SNP-Green agreement signed by Nicola Sturgeon in 2021, and has criticized measures on gender recognition, climate change, recycling and road-building.

Lorna Slater, the Scottish Greens’ co-leader, echoed her warnings on Saturday about the risks a Forbes premiership posed to the agreement and went further, stating that the Greens were considering what they would do if they joined the opposition ranks.

“We are, first and foremost, true to ourselves and committed to delivering change,” Slater said, in a statement to mark the close of the SNP contest. “We will put ourselves in the place where we can best achieve this. If that is in opposition to an SNP government that has lost its way and abandoned its commitments to cooperation, equality and environmental progress then so be it.”

The SNP leadership contest was triggered by Nicola Sturgeon’s decision to step down as party leader and first minister after more than eight years. The six-week campaign saw several candidates vying for the position, with Humza Yousaf considered the favorite due to his alignment with Sturgeon’s policies.

Yousaf is also the only candidate to firmly commit to upholding the power-sharing agreement with the Scottish Greens.

The first cooperation deal signed by the SNP since taking power in 2007 gave ministerial seats to Slater and to her co-leader Patrick Harvie, and cemented a pro-independence majority at the Scottish parliament.

Without it, the SNP would be one vote short of controlling Holyrood. If the Greens refuse to do deals, the next first minister would have to negotiate with the anti-independence Conservative, Labour or Liberal Democrat parties to build majorities for budgets and policies.

Soon after the result is announced, the new SNP leader is expected to call Harvie and Slater. The Greens will then convene a party council meeting on Monday to confirm what their next steps will be.

On Tuesday, the new SNP leader must win a vote at Holyrood to become Scotland’s first minister-elect. The king then confirms the leader’s appointment by letter, before the leader is sworn in by senior Scottish judges in Edinburgh on Wednesday morning.

Forbes has said she remains open to working with the Greens but said on Sunday she was relaxed about leading a minority SNP government. “It matters more to govern well, even as a minority, than it is to dance to the tune played by another party,” she told the Mail on Sunday.

Anas Sarwar, the Scottish Labour leader, said none of the candidates would give Scotland the change and vision it needed. “Everyone agrees that the same old mediocrity, continuity and incompetence won’t cut it – but no one in this dire race has shown they’re up to the job,” he said.