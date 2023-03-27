Blast near Afghan MFA kills at least two, wounds dozen

At least two people were killed and 12 injured in a blast near Afghanistan’s ministry of foreign affairs on Monday, according to a hospital run by an Italian NGO in Kabul.



“We received some patients,” said Stefano Sozza of Italian NGO Emergency, which runs the surgical center specializing in treating victims of war in downtown Kabul. A tweet from the NGO said at least one child was among the injured.

Sozza said the incident took place near the foreign ministry.

At least two people were killed and 12 injured in blast near the ministry of foreign affairs in #Kabul #Afghanistan .

Reports pic.twitter.com/D2UIkO9X6z

— Abdulhaq Omeri (@AbdulhaqOmeri) March 27, 2023

Two witnesses told Reuters they heard the sound of a large explosion near the heavily fortified area that is home to several government buildings and foreign embassies.

The cause of the blast was not immediately clear.

At least two people were killed and 12 injured in blast near the ministry

foreign affairs in #Kabul # Afghanistan .

Reports pic.twitter.com/O5mmXBveXQ

— Rahmatullah Zyar (@Rahmatu16016512) March 27, 2023

The incident took place around lunchtime, when the city is especially crowded as government office staff leave early for the day during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

Kabul and other urban areas have been hit by several attacks in recent months, some of which have been claimed by Islamic State militants.

A blast in January killed at least five people and injured dozens at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as employees streamed out of the building at the end of the working day.