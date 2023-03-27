Polish services detain another Russian spy

Poland’s Military Counterintelligence Service detained a foreigner suspected of spying for Russian intelligence by obtaining information about critical infrastructure in the Pomerania region, TVP.INFO news website reported on Monday. The man pleaded guilty.



The foreigner, who had been in Poland since January, was detained on March 21. He faces a penalty of up to 10 years in prison for the alleged crime.

According to the counterintelligence findings, the detainee acted for Russian intelligence “by acquiring and collecting information, among other things, about critical infrastructure in the area of the Pomeranian and Kuyavian-Pomeranian provinces, as well as about the activities of services and authorities responsible for security.”

The man was found to be handing the acquired information to the Russian intelligence service. As TVP Info reported, during interrogation, he confessed to spying and described the details and circumstances of his recruitment by Russian intelligence.