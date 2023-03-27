Season for be-cloved garlic begins in Poland, let that stink in

The season for garlic has begun in Poland. This unusual plant, loved or hated for its distinct taste and smell, hides powerful healing powers.



According to chronicles, garlic arrived in Poland in the Middle Ages – most likely through merchants who traversed through its lands or, in another version, through the Tartars.

Regardless of the origin – the vegetable quickly became crucial in Slavic culture and science as well. Garlic was used – usually with milk and honey – to support the respiratory and digestive systems, among other things. It was also used in veterinary medicine.

It is a plant rich in many nutrients, such as B vitamins, vitamin C and 𝛽-carotene. It also contains a valuable substance called allicin, to which the vegetable owes its strong smell and bactericidal effect.

According to Statistics Poland, the country’s export volume of garlic in 2021 was 1,309 tons, with a value of PLN 15.9 (USD 3.45 mln).

The Netherlands remained in first place in the ranking of the largest buyers of Polish garlic. The Czech Republic remained in second place and the United Kingdom in third.