U.K. eyes banning ‘laughing gas’ as anti-social behaviors increase

The U.K. plans to ban the sale of nitrous oxide and make it treated as a drug. Its usage has caused a huge increase in anti-social behavior, Sky News reported on Sunday.



The plans to ban sales were announced by Michael Gove, Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities and Minister for Intergovernmental Relations. As explained, the use of nitrous oxide, known as laughing gas, causes major health risks and has become a scourge among British teenagers and young adults.

"You've done drugs. You've admitted to taking cocaine. Are you really going to give people a criminal record for laughing gas?"

Michael Gove explains why his drug taking is different.

Thank you, @SophyRidgeSky, for asking the questions your BBC rival seems to consider impolite. pic.twitter.com/ktMkJqthrw

“I think anyone who has the opportunity to walk through our parks in our major cities will have seen these little silver canisters, which are examples of people not only spoiling public spaces but taking a drug which can have a psychological and neurological effect and one that contributes to antisocial behavior overall,” he told Sky News.

Nitrous oxide is the second most commonly used drug in the U.K. after marijuana among 16- to 24-year-olds. According to some reports, there has been a recent surge in hospital admissions of users of the gas “at parties.”

Banning Nitrous oxide (Laughing Gas) I think is now needed. If you look at our streets & parks on weekends you see loads of empty bottles strewn around

I also think banning it will help the Government, as I sometimes think they been taking it as they certainly laughing at us! 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Tb74zkC3LO

As Sky News revealed, the Misuse of Drugs Act 197 would be used to issue the prohibition, although it was unclear if the medication would come under class A, B, or C.