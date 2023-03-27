Polish PM: Ukraine losing would be bigger than Vietnam for U.S.

In the interview for The Financial Times, Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki batted down concerns that the Republican party might reduce the U.S. support for Ukraine, should they win the 2024 elections.

Mateusz Morawiecki spoke with the Financial Times following comments made by Florida governor and potential presidential candidate Ron DeSantis that Kyiv was not in America’s “vital national interest.”

The Polish prime minister claimed that after speaking with U.S. senators in February, he had been convinced that both the Democrats and Republicans shared the same belief when it came to China, Russia, and the Ukraine.

“Defeat of Ukraine would mean the defeat of the west, and such a defeat would be bigger than Vietnam,” the prime minister said following an EU summit in Brussels. “I’m cautiously optimistic about the American . . . political class — bipartisan, GOP and Democrats.” DeSantis’ comments, according to Morawiecki, alarmed him, but the Florida governor had now taken a “significant step back.”

“I believe it’s all said in the context of the political battle preparing for the election next year. I see this as part of this poker game,” Morawiecki said. The prime minister added that if China becomes more seriously involved in the conflict on the side of Russia it could prompt the U.S. to “step up” its support for Ukraine.

According to Morawiecki, there is currently little proof that China is significantly assisting Russia’s military endeavor, and delivery of replacement parts and drones have not been abundant.

The Polish prime minister claimed that the scope of the western military assistance for Ukraine that had previously been “beyond our imagination” is now becoming a reality, including the transfer of Leopard 2 tanks manufactured in Germany. Poland and Slovakia, the first allies to do so, recently announced that they will provide Ukraine with MiG-29 fighter aircraft.

Morawiecki stated that Poland would not be delivering American-made F16s, the kind of aircraft Kyiv has long requested, because it lacked an adequate number of the jets, but he said he would “strongly encourage those countries that are more abundant with F16s”.

Additionally, he claimed that giving Ukraine longer-range missile systems would enable Kyiv to disrupt Russian arms supply lines in the Donbas and Zaporizhzhia regions. He called for putting faith in Ukrainian promises that it wouldn’t launch an attack on Russian territory using such far-reaching weaponry.

Kyiv has been asking for a long-range Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS), which can reach 185 miles. Whether the US will approve the sale of long-range tactical equipment to Ukraine is something that Morawiecki stated he was unable to anticipate, but he added that he could “see the pendulum is moving towards more and more trust towards Ukraine in terms of usage of modern weapons .”