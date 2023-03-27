Israel: president calls for judicial reform halt after mass protests

Israeli President Isaac Herzog urged the government on Monday to halt its bitterly contested judicial overhaul, a day after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sacked his defense minister for opposing the move, sparking mass street protests.



“For the sake of the unity of the people of Israel, for the sake of responsibility, I call on you to stop the legislative process immediately,” Herzog said on Twitter.

The warning comes from the head of state, who is supposed to stand above politics and whose function is largely ceremonial.

Herzog’s appeal followed a dramatic night of protests in cities across Israel, with tens of thousands pouring out on the streets following Netanyahu’s announcement that he had dismissed Defence Minister Yoav Gallant.

Protests are taking place in #Israel following the Prime Minister's decision to dismiss Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who spoke in favor of suspending controversial judicial reform. pic.twitter.com/TWxy6AYnfN

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 26, 2023

A day earlier, Gallant had made a televised appeal for the government to halt its flagship overhaul of the judicial system, warning that the deep split it had opened up in Israeli society was affecting the military and threatening national security.

Three months after it took power as one of the most right-wing governments in the country’s history, Gallant’s removal has plunged Netanyahu’s national-religious coalition into crisis, during a deepening security emergency in the occupied West Bank.

The judicial overhaul, which would give the executive control over appointing judges to the Supreme Court and allow the government to override court rulings on the basis of a simple parliamentary majority, has drawn mass protests for weeks.