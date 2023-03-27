Major blow to Taiwan, small benefit for Beijing: expert on China-Honduras ties

China officially established diplomatic ties with Honduras on Sunday after the Central American country ended its decades-long relationship with Taiwan. To shed some more light on the issue, we were joined by Stankomir Nicieja, Assistant Professor at the University of Opole.



China and Honduras officially establish diplomatic relations

As our guest explained, even though the move might not be of great global significance concerning Honduras’ position on the international arena, it is about symbols and gestures.

“Honduras was one of those few countries in the world that understood the Taipei government to be the representative of entire China,” he said, adding that the South American country’s shift was a bigger blow to Taiwan than benefit for Beijing.

As he emphasized, the number of countries formally recognizing Taiwan as an independent entity is dwindling.