World News 26.03

Putin threatens to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus, Taiwan is facing another diplomatic slight. Historic test for Israelis, as protests against judicial reforms continue and U.S. Presidential race heats up. All these and more on Sunday’s main edition of World News.

Aleksander Papko, a journalist of Belsat TV, joined this edition of World News to discuss Russia’s decision to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in neighboring Belarus. Diving into the geopolitical implications of this move and exploring its impact on the ongoing power struggle between Russia and the West.