‘Kang’ arrested for domestic violence

Actor Jonathan Majors, known for his role as “Kang” in Marvel’s phase 4 and the star of the upcoming film Creed III, has been arrested in New York for allegedly assaulting a woman during a domestic dispute.

Despite the collaborative evidence, Major’s criminal defense lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, has stated that Majors didn’t do anything wrong and that they are gathering evidence to present to the District Attorney with the expectation that charges will be dropped soon.

Evidence being collected includes video footage from the incident, witness testimony, and alleged statements from the woman recanting her allegations.

The spokesperson for Majors has also stated that they look forward to clearing his name. The actor was arrested on charges of strangulation, assault, and harassment, the woman involved sustained injuries to her head and neck.

Majors is described as being involved in a “domestic” relationship with the woman. Despite the controversy, Searchlight has set a December 8 release date for his Sundance drama Magazine Dreams, where he plays a bodybuilder.

Jonathan Majors is one of the fastest-rising stars in Hollywood. After breaking through in 2019’s The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Majors has starred in Da 5 Bloods, The Harder They Fall and last year’s Devotion. He also stars in the recent Sundance film festival entry Magazine Dream.

The army has also pulled the recruiting ad starring the actor after the NYPD arrested Major in domestic violence charges.

Jonathan Majors is also set to play the villain Kang in Marvel’s upcoming phase, leading to him headlining Avengers: The Kang Dynasty in 2025.