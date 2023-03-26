Putin’s former speechwriter wanted by Russian authorities

Abbas Gallyamov, a columnist and political scientist who wrote speeches for Vladimir Putin, has been placed on the list of people wanted by Russia’s Interior Ministry, Al-Jazeera has reported.

Gallyamov has recently been residing outside of Russia and routinely contributes to international and Russian opposition media. On Friday, the media discovered that he was listed in the Interior Ministry’s database as wanted “in connection with violations of the criminal code,” but it was not stated under which article. Furthermore, the Russian Justice Ministry in February included Gallyamov in its register of “foreign agents.”

Due to Gallyamov’s remarks regarding the conflict in Ukraine, Russian authorities have added him to a list of people they consider to be criminals. According to Al-Jazeera, this is yet another stage towards the last purge of Russian dissidents.

The ministry reported that Gallyamov “distributed materials created by foreign agents to an unlimited circle of people, spoke out against the “special military operation in Ukraine” and participated as an expert on information platforms administered by foreign structures.”

In an interview with the Associated Press, Gallyamov claimed that he only found out that he was wanted from the media. In his opinion, the Kremlin’s decision is “a message to the opposition to the regime.”

Gallyamov wrote speeches for Putin in 2008-12, when Dmitry Medvedev was president and today’s dictator ruled the country officially as prime minister.