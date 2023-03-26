Spanish man breaking police test records by identifying as woman

A Spanish police candidate’s decision to change gender during exams has caused a scandal. By identifying as a woman, the candidate achieved better results in the physical fitness tests, leaving other candidates feeling cheated.

According to ABC News, nearly 400 candidates applied for the six police positions in Torrelodones, near Madrid. One candidate caused controversy by presenting as a man during the theoretical exams, but two months later identifying as a transgender woman during the physical fitness test. The candidate cited a law that came into effect on March 2.

During the physical tests, the candidate used a 3 kg ball intended for women, rather than a 5 kg ball for men, achieving outstanding results. The candidate also broke all the women’s records in running, swimming, and long jump.

The sports councilor in Torrelodones, Victor Arcos, stated that according to the new “trans law,” a gender change requires confirmation three months after the request, which did not happen in this case.

Enrique Lopez from the regional Ministry of Justice and Interior Affairs in Madrid said that the trans law theoretically aims for equality for transgender people, but in reality, it leads to a significant inequality between men and women.

The ease of changing gender in the civil registry is the reason for this inequality. Lopez warned that situations like that in Torrelodones would repeat themselves during exams for various public positions.

In Spain, anyone over 16 can change their gender and name without prior court decision or hormone therapy. The only requirement is confirmation of the gender change decision three months after starting the procedure in the civil registry.

This scandal raises questions about the implications of the new trans law on fair competition for public positions. As discussions continue, it remains to be seen whether changes will be made to prevent similar situations from happening in the future.