Italy seizes Banksy-funded migrant rescue ship

Italy has impounded a migrant rescue ship funded by UK artist Banksy as Giorgia Meloni’s government clamps down on humanitarian operations in an attempt to halt a surge in Mediterranean Sea crossings.

Once the MV Louise Michel ship successfully completed a first rescue operation in the Search and Rescue area of Libya, the coast guard directed it to the Sicilian port of Trapani. Instead, the ship headed to Malta’s Search and Rescue area to aid migrants aboard three other boats.

The coast guard stated that at the time it was already in route to help the three other boats. In accordance with a new legislation Italy approved this year creating a code of behavior for migrant charity ships, the authorities ordered the vessel to dock, according to the coast guard.

The 30-meter long, pink and white Louise Michel, named after a French feminist anarchist, eventually docked in Lampedusa late on Saturday with 178 migrants on board.

According to the coast guard, it intended to stop the ship from carrying too many passengers and endangering their safety. The welcome facilities on Lampedusa, according to local authorities, are currently packed.

More than 3,300 people arrived in Italy on board 58 ships over the weekend, though the government said that the exact numbers were still being compiled.

Lampedusa, capo-missione Louise Michel: ONG necessarie, Guardia Costiera non riesce a gestire tutti i casi #louisemichel #migranti #lampedusa #localteam pic.twitter.com/oG8f6sBeRr

— Local Team (@localteamtv) March 26, 2023

The Louise Michel, which began its rescue missions in 2020 and is named for a 19th-century French feminist anarchist, was purchased with Banksy’s sponsorship. The artist, who continues to contribute to the boat’s operating budget, could not be reached for comment right away. The Italian government is preparing for an increase in the number of refugees arriving from Tunisia when the Banksy-funded rescue ship is boarded.

At least 29 migrants lost their lives in the most recent of several deadly incidents on Sunday when their two boats capsized off the coast of Tunisia while attempting to cross the Mediterranean to Italy, according to the Tunisian coast guard.