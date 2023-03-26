Ham radio making a comeback in Poland

An ambassador of sorts for Polish amateur radio in the Mazovian region and beyond, Maciek “Miles” Muszalski (SQ5EBM).

Figures show a comeback of amateur – or ham radio – especially during the Pandemic and now during the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. So how can amateur radio be useful when we have everything we need to communicate in the palm of our hands?

An ambassador of sorts for Polish amateur radio in the Mazovian region and beyond, Maciek “Miles” Muszalski (SQ5EBM) joins John Beauchamp (HF5B) in the studio.

What can ham radio do which other modes of communication can’t? And what is EmCom? All is revealed in this episode.

Clubs and associations mentioned in the podcast:

MASR

SP5POT

SP5KAB

Polish Amateur Radio Union

