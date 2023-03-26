Credit Suisse facing possible disciplinary proceedings

After the necessity of UBS UBSG.S’s last-minute rescue of Switzerland’s second-largest bank, Credit Suisse CSGN.S, the Swiss financial regulator FINMA is debating sanctions on the bank’s managers.

Marlene Amstad, president of FINMA, told the Swiss newspaper NZZ am Sonntag that the regulator’s primary concerns were “the transitional phase of integration” and “maintaining financial stability,” adding that it was “still open” if further procedures would be initiated.

In a merger that was facilitated by Swiss authorities during a period of market unrest in the global banking industry, UBS agreed to acquire Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs (USD 3.26 bn) in stock and to take on up to 5 billion francs in losses a week ago.

A spokesman for Credit Suisse declined to comment.

The government-brokered purchase of Credit Suisse by UBS last weekend has been widely criticized by both politicians and ordinary citizens in Switzerland. Finma, in particular, has come under scrutiny for whether it should’ve done more to prevent Credit Suisse’s collapse.

Potential options

Amstad responded that FINMA is “exploring the options” when asked if it is considering holding current Credit Suisse managers liable for the failure of Switzerland’s second-largest bank.

“CS had a cultural problem that translated into a lack of responsibilities,” Amstad was quoted as saying by NZZ, adding: “Numerous mistakes were made over several years”.

In recent years, FINMA brought six public enforcement actions against Credit Suisse.