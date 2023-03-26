U.S. push forward with TikTok legislation amid security worries

U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced on Sunday that lawmakers will be moving forward with legislation aimed at addressing national security concerns over TikTok.

The popular short video app, which has 150 million American users, is owned by ByteDance, a China-based company, and has faced scrutiny over allegations of user data access by the Chinese government.

McCarthy, a Republican, claimed in a tweet that the proposed legislation seeks to protect Americans from what he calls the “technological tentacles” of the Chinese Communist Party. This comes amid growing calls to ban TikTok or pass bipartisan legislation that would grant President Joe Biden’s administration legal authority to seek a ban. U.S. government devices were recently prohibited from installing the app.

On Thursday, TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew appeared before a U.S. House committee, where lawmakers from both parties grilled him for five hours about the app’s national security implications. In response to allegations that China had spied on Americans through the app, Chew claimed that this was not the case.

However, Republican Representative Neal Dunn pointed out that some ByteDance employees had improperly accessed TikTok user data of two journalists, which had resulted in their termination. When he repeated his spying allegation, Chew said that he did not believe spying was the appropriate term, and instead referred to it as an “internal investigation.”

McCarthy later criticized Chew on Twitter, saying that the CEO could not be honest and admit that China has access to TikTok user data. The company has spent more than USD 1.5 bn on data security under Project Texas and is currently contracted with Oracle Corp to store TikTok’s U.S. user data.

Despite Chew’s testimony, Representative Mike Gallagher, the Republican chairman of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, told ABC News on Sunday that it only increased the likelihood of Congress taking action on the matter.

Former President Donald Trump had previously sought to ban TikTok and WeChat, a Chinese-owned app under Tencent, but lost a series of court rulings in 2020. Many Democrats have also raised concerns about TikTok, although they have yet to explicitly back a ban.

As the debate over TikTok’s safety and potential threat to national security continues, it remains to be seen what the proposed legislation will entail and how it will affect the app’s future in the United States.