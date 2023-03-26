U.S. Vice President Harris promises greater investment for Africa

As she launched a week-long visit to the continent to offset the influence of rival China, Vice President Kamala Harris said on Sunday that the United States will boost investment in Africa and aid in economic growth.

In recent decades, China has made significant investments in Africa, particularly in the development of infrastructure and natural resources. At the same time, Russian influence has increased, in part due to the deployment of Russian military personnel from the private military contractor Wagner Group to support governments in a number of nations.

“On this trip I intend to do work that is focused on increasing investments here on the continent and facilitating economic growth and opportunity,” Harris said at the Kotoka International Airport in Ghana, where she began her nine-day visit to Africa, Vice President Kamala Harris was welcomed by drummers and dancers. Harris has a great starting point in Ghana because of the country’s emphasis on fostering relationships with the African diaspora and its history of peaceful democratic transitions of power. Later, she’ll visit Tanzania and Zambia.

Her trip, according to an official statement, is intended to “build on” December’s U.S.-Africa summit in Washington where President Joe Biden said the U.S. was “all in on Africa’s future”. However, The U.S. President is yet to visit Africa after taking the post.

In order to provide a rival power with a viable alternative, the Biden administration has worked to deepen ties with Africa.

Vice President Kamala Harris has arrived in Ghana for the start of a weeklong visit to Africa intended to deepen U.S. relationships amid global competition over the continent’s future. She was greeted by schoolchildren, dancers and drummers. https://t.co/VrFzEZogK7

— The Associated Press (@AP) March 26, 2023

Prior to a U.S.-Africa meeting, the U.S. pledged USD 55 billion to the continent over the following three years in December. During a visit to Niger this month, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced USD 150 million in fresh humanitarian aid for Africa’s Sahel area.

According to senior U.S. sources, Harris will also talk about China’s involvement in debt restructuring, as well as China’s involvement in technological and economic concerns in Africa that the United States finds troubling.

This week, Harris will meet with Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo and travel to a former slave fortress where slaves were transported to America during the time of the slave trade.

Harris will visit Tanzania on March 29 before traveling to Zambia, her final African destination, on March 31. She intends to announce both public and private sector initiatives during her meeting with the presidents of these nations.