Lebanon confused by daylight savings dispute

Lebanon is facing confusion after an escalating dispute between political and religious authorities over a decision to extend winter time for a month resulted in the country waking up in two time zones on Sunday.

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati decided on Thursday to roll clocks forward an hour on April 20, instead of entering daylight savings time on the last weekend of March as is usually the case in Lebanon, Europe and other regions.

The decision was seen as an attempt to allow Muslims fasting during Ramadan to break their fasts an hour earlier, but Lebanon’s influential Maronite church, the largest Christian church in the country, announced on Saturday it would not abide by the decision.

Businesses, media organizations, schools and political parties have also made their own decisions on whether to abide by the change or not. Many have said the chaos highlights years of failed governance by leaders that led Lebanon into a financial crisis in 2019.