India summons Canada High Commissioner over Sikh protest concerns

India summons top Canadian diplomat as ‘violent’ Khalistan protests spread. India has expressed concern over the actions of supporters of the Khalistan movement, a Sikh separatist group calling for a separate homeland in India.

Indian diplomatic missions in the U.S. and U.K. have been vandalized by protesters. Last week, the Indian flag was pulled down and a window was smashed at the high commission in London.

India’s foreign ministry has summoned the Canadian high commissioner to explain how the separatists breached the security of its missions and consulates. Canada is home to a large Sikh diaspora, the country has the highest population of Sikhs outside their home state of Punjab in India.

The Indian government has asked Canada to arrest and prosecute those involved in the attacks, while also reminding Canada of its obligations under the Vienna Convention.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Secret Service and local police intervened after a journalist was assaulted while covering a protest outside the Indian embassy in Washington DC.

This violence against @lalitkjha is outrageous and an assault on journalism. I condemn it in the strongest terms. Lalit is one of the fairest and most thoughtful journalists. Thank you to our security for protecting Lalit and the diplomats and consulate. https://t.co/XrBhogInEo

— Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) March 26, 2023

The protests were in response to a recent police crackdown on the Khalistan movement’s members in Punjab.