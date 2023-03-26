NATO: Russia’s nuclear threats are dangerous and irresponsible

On Sunday, NATO’s press service condemned Russia’s statement on the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, criticizing the Kremlin for “dangerous and irresponsible rhetoric”.

“NATO is vigilant, we are closely monitoring the situation. We have not noticed any changes in Russia’s nuclear status that would make us change our position,” NATO’s press service reported.

“NATO is acting in full respect of its international obligations. Russia has consistently violated its arms control commitments, most recently by suspending its participation in the New Start Treaty,” – The statement added.

The announcement refers to Vladimir Putin’s statement about Russia intending to deploy tactical nuclear weapons on Belarusian territory. According to Putin, Russia has handed over to Belarus, among other things, ten aircraft that can carry nuclear missiles, and storage facilities for these weapons are to be built by June 1.

“Putin is very predictable. With his statement about tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, he admits that he is afraid that he has lost and all that is left is scare tactics.” – announced Ukrainian presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolak on Sunday.

— Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) March 26, 2023

Putin’s announcement was condemned by the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons. “As long as President Putin has nuclear weapons, Europe cannot be safe,” said Daniel Hoegsta, interim executive director of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons. According to the organization’s representative, Putin justifies his decision on the grounds that for decades nuclear weapons have been shared by NATO countries. “As long as countries continue to treat nuclear weapons as something other than a global problem, this helps Putin hide his behavior”, Hoegsta said.

Meanwhile, the prestigious U.S.-based think tank the Institute for the Study of War believes that the steps Putin announced on Saturday do not, in military terms, have an impact on the risk of escalating the current war to the nuclear level, but is part of an information campaign to intimidate the West.

As the ISW points out, Putin had been seeking to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus even before he invaded Ukraine and the main purpose of these actions was to “deepen control over Belarus.”