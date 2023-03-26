You are here
Home > News > Tiger on the loose in Pine Mountain, people advised to stay inside

Tiger on the loose in Pine Mountain, people advised to stay inside

A zoo in Pine Mountain, Georgia, has reported that one of its tigers has escaped from its enclosure following a tornado that hit the area.

The tornado touched down in Troup County on Sunday, causing damage to buildings and trees. Shortly after, Wild Animal Safari reported that one of its tigers was missing, with conflicting reports about a potential second tiger on the loose.

The zoo has announced that it will be closed today, and authorities are advising anyone who spots the animal to contact emergency services immediately.

More details https://t.co/yu9IK0pZSN

— BNO News Live (@BNODesk) March 26, 2023

The current whereabouts of the escaped tiger remain unknown.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top