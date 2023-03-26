Mega-strike in Germany begins at Munich Airport

Munich airport was ghostly quiet on Sunday in a precursor to a nationwide strike that will bring much of Germany to a standstill on March 27. A top union boss in Germany justified the massive strike planned for Monday as a “matter of survival” according to an interview published in the Bild am Sonntag newspaper.



The strike, Germany’s largest in decades, is expected to cause widespread disruption on railways and at airports in Europe’s largest economy.

It had already started at Munich Airport on Sunday, where the departures board showed multiple flight cancellations.

With most travelers already informed of the strike, the southern German airport was almost empty save for a class who had missed their connecting flight and were waiting for a bus and a few other passengers who missed the news.

“Well if I had known it I wouldn’t have come here, I am a bit shocked actually. I didn’t hear of it, so I have to find out what to do right now,” said Dutch traveler Pepygn Verschur.

The nation’s rail operator Deutsche Bahn condemned the plans and demanded that labor return to the negotiating table.

The strikes, scheduled to primarily start just after midnight and affect services throughout Monday, will be the latest in months of industrial action and protests that have hit major European economies as higher food and energy prices dent living standards.

The German Verdi union is negotiating on behalf of around 2.5 million employees in the public sector, including in public transport and at airports. Railway and transport union EVG negotiates for around 230,000 employees at Deutsche Bahn and bus companies.

Verdi is demanding a 10.5 percent wage increase, which would see pay rising by at least 500 euros (USD 538) per month, while EVG is asking for a 12 percent raise or at least 650 euros more per month.