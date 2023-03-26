Putin planned to ‘totally cleanse’ Ukraine using mass terror: report

Russian strongman Vladimir Putin intended to “totally cleanse” Ukraine using “house-to-house terror” to overpower its citizens, New York Post and Daily Mail reported, quoting spy papers allegedly leaked to Russian human rights activist Vladimir Osechkin.



As the websites reported, FSB intelligence service communications revealed chilling information regarding orders “from the very top” to send Ukrainian citizens to detention camps in an effort to take over their country.

Leaked internal FSB emails show that Putin planned a ‘total cleansing’ of Ukraine with ‘house-to-house terror’ followed by civilians being sent to concentration camps.

It was supposed to happen to quell street protests against Russia’s removal of Zelensky from the presidency. pic.twitter.com/0urXPoyN80

The emails were allegedly released to Russian human rights activist Vladimir Osechkin, founder of Gulagu.net, a website that spotlights the conditions in the nation’s jail system, by a source within the FSB.

The disclosure comes a week after Putin was accused of war crimes by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for plotting to deport Ukrainian children to Russia.