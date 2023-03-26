Another Polish volunteer dies fighting for Ukraine

A severely injured Polish volunteer who fought alongside Ukrainian soldiers died in a Ukrainian hospital in Dnipro this morning. a government official said.



“In the morning, in a hospital in Dnipro, a severely injured Polish volunteer died. It’s a tragic week – a total of three of our compatriots fighting on the side of Ukraine have been killed,” Michal Dworczyk, minister at the Prime Minister’s Office, tweeted on Saturday afternoon.

Earlier on Friday, Dworczyk said that another Polish citizen fighting for Ukraine was killed on that day and two Poles volunteering on an aid mission in Ukraine had been wounded a few days before.

He also told PAP that one of the injured volunteers had already returned to Poland and the other, who was in a more serious condition, was transported to Kyiv for further treatment and subsequent evacuation to Poland.

On Saturday, Dworczyk reported that the condition of the other Polish volunteer had improved and he would soon be evacuated to Poland.

According to the Polish aid initiative Nehemiah, the two volunteers set off on March 14 to deliver gifts to Ukraine. The car in which the two Polish citizens were traveling was hit by a Russian missile when they were heading to the town of Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region.