Biden approves emergency declaration for storm-hit Mississippi

U.S. President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for Mississippi on Sunday after a powerful storm tore across the state, killing at least 25 people there and one in Alabama.



The President ordered federal aid to supplement state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the affected areas, a White House Statement read. The funding will be available to affected people in the counties of Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe, and Sharkey, it added.

“Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster,” the White House said.

Jill and I are praying for those who have lost loved ones in the devastating tornadoes in Mississippi and those whose loved ones are missing.

I spoke with @tatereeves, @SenatorWicker, @SenHydeSmith, and @BennieGThompson to express my condolences and offer full federal support.

— President Biden (@POTUS) March 25, 2023

As reported in the statement, “damage assessments are continuing in other areas, and more counties and additional forms of assistance may be designated after the assessments are fully completed.”

